June 26, 2018 / 7:03 PM / in an hour

Senate leader wants unanimous vote to stop immigrant family separations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would like to see the Senate unanimously pass legislation to prevent family separations of immigrants at the U.S. border.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re hopeful that they can reach an agreement to deal with this real emergency issue,” McConnell told reporters, referring to a Senate compromise effort by Democrat Dianne Feinstein and Republican Ted Cruz. “If they can, I would hope that it’d be something the Senate could pass on a voice vote. That’s what I’d like to see.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Grant McCool

