Senate Republican leader says DACA should be part of border security discussion
#Politics
September 14, 2017 / 3:58 PM / a month ago

Senate Republican leader says DACA should be part of border security discussion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday the DACA program for people who arrived in the country illegally as children should be part of a larger discussion on border security and Congress would welcome a proposal to address those issues.

“As Congress debates the best ways to address illegal immigration through strong border security and interior enforcement, DACA should be part of those discussions. We look forward to receiving the Trump administration’s legislative proposal as we continue our work on these issues,” McConnell said in a statement.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander

