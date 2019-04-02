U.S. Senate Republican leader says closing Mexico border could be catastrophic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said closing the U.S. border with Mexico could have devastating economic consequences, and joined his Democratic colleagues in warning President Donald Trump against such a move.
“Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing,” McConnell told reporters at the Capitol.
