WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump told a meeting of Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday that they needed to get something done on immigration “right away.”

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) listens to U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifying to a joint hearing with the House Judiciary and the House Oversight and Government Reform titled, "Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in Advance of the 2016 Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Meadows also said a compromise bill put forward by House Republican leadership was the “most possible” to get passed by the chamber.