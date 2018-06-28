Melania Trump arrives in Tucson, Arizona to visit Border Patrol center

DAVIS MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (Reuters) - Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, traveled on Thursday to Arizona to get another first-hand look at conditions for children brought illegally to the country by their parents.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives from Washington at Tuscon's Davis Monthan Air Force Base to tour immigration detention facilities in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

It was the second trip in a week for the U.S. first lady to see children separated from their parents after her husband’s administration cracked down on migrants at the southern border.

The first lady had pressured her husband to change his hardline approach after images of distraught immigrant children dominated headlines in the United States and abroad.

“She’ll continue to give her husband her opinion on what her thoughts are on family reunification,” her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters traveling on her plane.