'Very serious' U.S.-Mexico border delays hit autos: industry group

FILE PHOTO: Eduardo Solis, President of the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA), gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - “Very serious” delays in exporting goods over the U.S.-Mexico border are impacting the auto industry, Eduardo Solis, the president of the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA), said on Monday.

Washington’s decision to move some 750 border agents from commercial to immigration duties to handle a surge in families seeking asylum between border crossings has triggered long delays for cross-border traffic at Ciudad Juarez, Nuevo Laredo and Otay Mesa, some of the busiest ports on the border.

Solis said the delay in exporting car parts destined to U.S. auto plants was putting operations there at risk and called on officials to find a diplomatic solution.