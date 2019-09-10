Mexico to press U.S. on halting illegal flow of weapons: Ebrard

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the Mexican consulate, two days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will press the United States to halt the illegal flow of weapons from the United States to Mexico at a White House meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

U.S. and Mexican officials are due to hold talks to take stock of Mexico’s progress in curbing migration from Central America following threats by President Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if Mexico did not contain the flow of people.