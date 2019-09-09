Mexico won't be safe third country for asylum seekers: Ebrard

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the Mexican consulate, two days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Monday reiterated that Mexico would not become a safe third country for U.S.-bound asylum seekers following comments by a U.S. official that Washington was seeking a “cooperative agreement” with Mexico.

Ebrard wrote on Twitter that “Mexico is not and will not accept” a so-called safe third country designation that would require asylum seekers to apply for protections in Mexico instead of the United States.

U.S. acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters “we are reaching across the aisle... to come up with a cooperative agreement” when asked if the United States was seeking a ‘safe third country’ agreement with Mexico.