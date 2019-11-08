Commodities
U.S. development agency to finance Mexico natural gas pipeline

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. development financier the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said on Friday it had signed a letter of interest to finance a natural gas pipeline in southern Mexico.

Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the DFC, which is replacing OPIC, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), announced the agency’s plan during a meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City.

In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Mexico said the so-called Rassini pipeline was an investment worth $632 million.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

