Mexico-U.S. meeting on Friday to address border traffic: Mexican president

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - High-level talks between U.S. and Mexican officials in the eastern Mexican city of Merida on Friday will touch on the U.S.-Mexico border and improving the flow of traffic there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at his regular morning news conference prior to traveling to Merida, where officials are meeting over two days as part of a recurring cross-border forum of business leaders known as the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue.
Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama