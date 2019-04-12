Mexico-U.S. meeting on Friday to address border traffic: Mexican president

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - High-level talks between U.S. and Mexican officials in the eastern Mexican city of Merida on Friday will touch on the U.S.-Mexico border and improving the flow of traffic there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at his regular morning news conference prior to traveling to Merida, where officials are meeting over two days as part of a recurring cross-border forum of business leaders known as the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue.