World News
March 29, 2019 / 7:00 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

After Trump border threat, Mexico says doesn't act on threats

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard makes declarations to the media after a meeting of European and Latin American leaders in Montevideo to discuss "good faith" plan for Venezuela, Uruguay February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Friday that Mexico does not act on the basis of threats after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico does not stop illegal immigration.

“Mexico does not act on the basis of threats. We are a great neighbor,” Ebrard said. “(Ask) the million and a half Americans who chose our country as their home, the largest community of (Americans) outside the U.S. For them we are also the best neighbor they could have.”

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham

