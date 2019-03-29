After Trump border threat, Mexico says doesn't act on threats

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard makes declarations to the media after a meeting of European and Latin American leaders in Montevideo to discuss "good faith" plan for Venezuela, Uruguay February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Friday that Mexico does not act on the basis of threats after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico does not stop illegal immigration.

“Mexico does not act on the basis of threats. We are a great neighbor,” Ebrard said. “(Ask) the million and a half Americans who chose our country as their home, the largest community of (Americans) outside the U.S. For them we are also the best neighbor they could have.”