Mexican official says auto trade pact with U.S., Canada not under threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Mexican trade official said on Thursday that the trade agreement between Mexico, Canada and the United States was firm on the car industry and not under threat.

Jesus Seade, the Mexican undersecretary for North America, was asked about the status of the trade pact shortly after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on cars coming into the United States from Mexico if border problems with immigration and drugs were not addressed.

He would not comment on Trump’s remarks and said the trade agreement was separate from immigration issues.