Trucks wait in queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard criticized on Wednesday a slower flow of goods and people at the U.S-Mexico border as a “very bad idea,” and said he planned to discuss the matter with U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials later in the day.

The slower flow at the border is creating increased costs for supply chains in both countries, Ebrard said in a post on Twitter.