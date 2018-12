FILE PHOTO: Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives for an event to unveil his plan for oil refining, in Paraiso, Tabasco state, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he did not discuss the U.S. administration’s proposed border wall, when he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to talk about the issue of migration.

“We have not discussed that issue, in any conversation ... It was a respectful and friendly conversation,” said Lopez Obrador.