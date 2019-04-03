Mexico president says no 'serious problems' at U.S.-Mexico border

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen the finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that there were no “serious problems” at the U.S.-Mexico border, after commercial traffic slowed at several crossings.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in constant communication with U.S. authorities to avoid conflict and to keep the border open, Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news conference.