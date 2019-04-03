Mexico president says no 'serious problems' at U.S.-Mexico border

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that there were no “serious problems” at the U.S.-Mexico border, after commercial traffic slowed at several crossings.
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in constant communication with U.S. authorities to avoid conflict and to keep the border open, Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news conference.
Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham