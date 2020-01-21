World News
January 21, 2020 / 2:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico president says operations at southern border meant to protect migrants

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Tuesday that operations to control the flow of migrants at the country’s southern border were meant to protect them.

Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico on Monday, underscoring the challenges Lopez Obrador faces to contain migration at the bidding of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Julia Love

