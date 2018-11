Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray gives a speech to senators during a plenary session of Mexico's Senate in Mexico City, Mexico October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico refused a request by the United States several months ago to declare it a safe third country for asylum seekers, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday, adding that President Donald Trump’s plan for a border wall was not a bilateral issue.