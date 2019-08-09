Mexico says 122 Mexicans detained in Mississippi operations

FILE PHOTO: Officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) look on after executing search warrants and making some arrests at an agricultural processing facility in Canton, Mississippi, U.S. in this August 7, 2019 handout photo. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that 122 Mexicans had been detained in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi as part of sweeping U.S. immigration operations.

U.S. immigration authorities arrested nearly 700 people at seven agricultural processing plants across the state on Wednesday in what federal officials said could be the largest worksite enforcement operation in a single state.

In a statement on Twitter, the Mexican foreign ministry said that 34 of the 122 people detained had been released and notified of dates for hearings with migration authorities.

Separately, the Honduran foreign ministry said that so far two Hondurans had been confirmed among those detained.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration, especially from Central America and Mexico, one of the signature policies of his administration.