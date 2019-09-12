World News
September 12, 2019 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico says migrant numbers will fall further, wants no clash with U.S.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard holds a news conference next to National Immigration Institute (INM) Commissioner Francisco Garduno following talks with members of the Trump administration in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Thursday he expected the number of U.S.-bound migrants to fall further and that it was in his country’s interest to avoid tensions with Washington on migration in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said Mexico took a different view from the one expressed on Wednesday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which granted a request by the Trump administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is the ruling by the court, it’s a U.S. issue, and obviously we don’t agree with it, we have a different policy,” Ebrard told a regular news conference.

