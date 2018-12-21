Mexico says will not deport migrants seeking asylum

FILE PHOTO: A group of Central Americans who are hoping to apply for asylum, wait at the border on an international bridge between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday his government would not deport people seeking asylum, a day after the country said it would accept some migrants returned from the United States while their asylum requests are being processed.

Speaking at the same news conference as Ebrard, deputy interior minister Alejandro Encinas said he expected migrant flows into Mexico to increase next year, pointing to ambitious development projects the government is planning.