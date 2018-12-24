Mexico seeking further information from U.S. on migration plan

FILE PHOTO: A group of Central American migrants, hoping to apply for asylum in U.S., wait at the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will ask for further information from the U.S. government on its plans to send migrants seeking asylum in the United States to Mexico while their cases are processed, Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Interior Minister Olga Sanchez, Ebrard said migrants seeking to enter the United States would continue to make their asylum applications in the United States.