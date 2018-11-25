Mexico to deport about 500 migrants who "violently" tried to "illegally" cross the U.S. Border

A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, stands in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will deport about 500 migrants who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry in a statement.

The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border.