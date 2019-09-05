World News
Mexico to give update on U.S.-Mexico migration talks on Friday

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will provide details on Friday on talks with the United States over curbing migration, at the end of a 90-day period in which Mexico vowed to take tougher measures.

Mexico agreed to significantly curb U.S.-bound migration under a deal struck in June that averted a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on all Mexican exports.

