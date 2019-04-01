Mexico to help regulate migration, causes must be tackled: president

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will help to regulate the flow of Central American migrants passing through its territory, but the root causes behind the phenomenon must be tackled, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Speaking after his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the U.S. southern border if Mexico did not halt illegal immigration immediately, Lopez Obrador said he would not have a confrontation with the United States.

“I prefer love and peace,” Lopez Obrador said, speaking at his regular morning news conference.