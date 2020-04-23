Mexico, U.S. 'need each other' on migration, Lopez Obrador says

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States depend on each other when it comes to migration, and it is important not to “paralyze” commercial activity between the two countries, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

“We need each other mutually,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend some immigration to the United States.

“One couldn’t close the border completely. Because there’s a degree of integration that makes it indispensable to keep the border open,” Lopez Obrador added.

It was important not to “paralyze” commercial activity, the Mexican president said, noting that his country’s foreign ministry would also inform the public on Trump’s latest measures.

Mexico is currently the biggest U.S. trade partner.