Mexico's president says spoke to U.S. Vice President Harris

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference with Bolivian President Luis Arce (not seen) at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said he spoke to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and was willing to tackle some of the issues related to immigration.

“There is a willingness on our part to join forces in the fight against human smuggling and the protection of human rights, especially of girls and boys,” Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

The Mexican leader also shared on Twitter a purported picture of the call that included Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.