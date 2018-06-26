Top Mexican diplomat to address family separations on Washington trip

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will travel to Washington this week to discuss immigration issues including family separations and the detention of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, his office said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray looks on during a news conference on the separation of children from immigrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Videgaray will meet with White House officials and also address trade and security issues, the statement said, without naming the officials.

The minister’s visit will span Tuesday and Wednesday, and include meetings with both Mexican and U.S. lawmakers.