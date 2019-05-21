Trump renews criticism of Mexico over immigration, says will respond

FILE PHOTO: Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, U.S., April 2, 2018. Picture taken April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Mexico was “doing virtually nothing to stop illegal immigrants from coming to our southern border” and that he would soon give a response.

“Mexico’s attitude is that people from other countries, including Mexico, should have the right to flow into the U.S. & that U.S. taxpayers should be responsible for the tremendous costs associated w/this illegal migration. Mexico is wrong and I will soon be giving a response!” Trump said on Twitter. He did not elaborate.