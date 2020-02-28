U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco, California on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts.

A panel of three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals said the policy conflicted with the text and congressional purpose of U.S. immigration laws.

The program, which began a year ago and is called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), is one of the most dramatic immigration policy changes enacted by the Trump administration.