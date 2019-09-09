U.S. still aiming for deal with Mexico on asylum seekers: border chief

New bollard-style U.S.-Mexico border fencing is seen in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., as pictured from Ascension, Mexico August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is seeking to strike a “cooperative agreement” with Mexico to help stem a tide of migrants looking to enter the United States at its southern border to claim asylum, the top U.S. border control official said on Monday.

“We are reaching across the aisle... to come up with a cooperative agreement,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters when asked if the United States was seeking a ‘safe third country’ agreement with Mexico.

Mexico has previously rejected the idea of becoming a so-called safe third country, which would mean that U.S.-bound asylum seekers traveling via Mexico would have to first claim asylum in Mexico.