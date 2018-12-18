U.S. pledges billions in aid to develop Central America, curb migration

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announces a joint development plan between Mexico and the United States for the northern triangle of Central America, in Mexico City, Mexico December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States is committing billions of dollars toward development in Central America and Mexico, as part of a plan to strengthen economic growth in the region and curb illegal immigration, the U.S. and Mexican governments said on Tuesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been seeking to persuade U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to work with Mexico to develop Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, as well as Mexico’s poorer south to stem the flow of migrants.

However, Trump’s threats to slash aid to the region if illegal immigration was not contained have persistently raised doubts about how much the United States would stump up.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the United States is committing $5.8 billion toward development in Central America. It is also increasing public and private investment in Mexico by $4.8 billion via the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), $2 billion of which would go to the south.

Speaking as the U.S. State Department issued a statement setting out the commitments, Ebrard said that the Mexican government had pledged to find $25 billion to develop the south of the country during the next five years.

“The agreements established here mean more than doubling the foreign investment in the south of Mexico from 2019,” the minister told a news conference in Mexico City.

It was not immediately clear how much of the investment announced represented new funding. A spokesman for Ebrard told Reuters he understood that $2.5 billion of the pledges to develop Central America were fresh commitments.

All told, the deal between the two presidents represented commitments of $35.6 billion for Central America and southern Mexico from next year, Ebrard said on Twitter.