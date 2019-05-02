Baby, two children, among four missing after migrant raft flips in Texas

FILE PHOTO: US Border Patrol agents use air boat to patrol Rio Grande River for illegal immigrants near Eagle Pass in Texas, June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell/File Photo

(Reuters) - Four migrants, including a 9-month-old baby and two young children, were missing after their raft overturned on Wednesday night as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio Texas, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The missing included the baby, two children around 7 years old and an adult, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent David Vera said by phone on Thursday.

The incident was first reported by the Washington Post.

Migrants often drown or need rescuing as they try to cross the river, which marks the international border between the United States and Mexico.

April and May are some of the most dangerous months to attempt to cross the river as its flow increases from spring run-off in the mountains of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico.

Record numbers of migrant families, mainly from Central America, are attempting to cross the Rio Grande, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.