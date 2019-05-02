Baby, two children, among four missing after migrant raft flips in Texas

FILE PHOTO: US Border Patrol agents use air boat to patrol Rio Grande River for illegal immigrants near Eagle Pass in Texas, June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell/File Photo

(Reuters) - Four migrants, including a 9-month-old baby and two young children, were missing after their raft overturned on Wednesday night as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio Texas, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The missing included two children around 7 years old, an adult and the infant, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent David Vera said by phone on Thursday.

Migrant drownings and rescues are common on the river, but their numbers have increased since October during a surge of Central American families trying to cross the Rio Grande, often on overcrowded, makeshift rafts.

In the Del Rio sector alone, Border Patrol has rescued more than 200 people since October, an over 800 percent rise from the year-earlier period, and recorded five water-related deaths, according to sector data.

Spring is the most dangerous time of year to cross the river as its flow increases with the release of runoff water from reservoirs to supply farms and cities.

“With the increased water levels, the river is running faster and higher than normal, making any attempt to cross the river even more treacherous,” Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said last week after his sector rescued 63 migrants from the river during three incidents in April.