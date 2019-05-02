Body of baby recovered after migrant raft capsizes in Texas

FILE PHOTO: US Border Patrol agents use air boat to patrol Rio Grande River for illegal immigrants near Eagle Pass in Texas, June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell/File Photo

(Reuters) - The body of a 10-month-old baby was recovered on Thursday and three other migrants, including two children, were missing after their raft capsized as they crossed the Rio Grande in Texas, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The rubber raft flipped over on Wednesday night near Del Rio, Texas, and all its occupants were swept away in the cold, fast-flowing water, according to the father of the dead child, Border Patrol said in a statement. It added the child was aged 10 months.

The missing were believed to include the man’s 7-year-old nephew, a girl and an adult male, according to the statement.

“What we’re dealing with now is senseless tragedy,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said in a statement.

Drownings are common on the Rio Grande as migrants try to cross on often overcrowded, makeshift rafts with no life jackets. Rescues have increased since October as record numbers of Central American families try to enter the United States.

In the Del Rio sector, Border Patrol has rescued more than 200 people since October, a more than 800 percent rise from the year-earlier period. Up to Thursday, it had recorded five water-related deaths since October, according to sector data.

Spring is the most dangerous time of year to cross the river as its flow increases with the release of runoff water from reservoirs to supply farms and cities.