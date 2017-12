NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The story dated Dec 13 and headlined “Out of the shadows: New York immigrants fear raids as city retains ID card records” is withdrawn. It was brought to editors’ attention that certain phrases in the story resembled those used in a story by the City and State publication. While we stand by the majority of the reporting, we acknowledge that the attribution of those phrases fell short of our editorial standards. There will be no substitute story.

