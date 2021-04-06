Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Panama, U.S. discuss need to tackle unlawful immigration

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about U.S. leadership in fighting the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during an event at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/Pool

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need to tackle unlawful immigration during a phone call earlier on Tuesday, the Panamanian government said.

In a statement, Panama’s government said the two officials discussed areas of common interest during the call, including the political situation in the region, and the importance of addressing illegal immigration “at its source.”

Reporting by Elida Moreno

