FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as they both attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump on Wednesday to try to reconcile the different congressional approaches to border aid funding, a Senate Democratic aide said.

Trump told reporters he believed Pelosi “wants to get something done” and he was optimistic about a congressional solution to the legislation.