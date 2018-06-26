FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 4:56 PM / in 17 minutes

Pence to discuss immigration with Central American leaders: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Thursday in Guatemala to discuss the immigration issue on the U.S. southern border with the presidents of Guatemala and Honduras and the vice president of El Salvador, an aide told reporters on Tuesday.

‪Vice President Mike Pence‬ listens during a working lunch with governors and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Pence is currently traveling in Brazil and had been slated on Thursday to meet with victims of a recent volcanic eruption in Guatemala. He will be joined in the immigration talks by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the aide said.

(Corrects in first paragraph to show Pence will meet with the vice president of El Salvador.)

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

