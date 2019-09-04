Pentagon pulls funds for military schools, daycare to pay for Trump's border wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: New bollard-style U.S.-Mexico border fencing is seen in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Schools for the children of U.S. military members from Kentucky to Germany to Japan will be affected. A daycare center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - the home of Air Force One - will also have its funds diverted, the Pentagon said.

Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year to access the funds from the military construction budget. In March, the Pentagon sent to Congress a broad list of projects that could be affected.

A Pentagon official said in a briefing that the department was given a “lawful order” by Trump to divert the funds. She said the Pentagon is working closely with Congress and its allies abroad to find funding to replace money diverted for the wall, but that there aren’t “any guarantees” that those funds will come.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said the first $1.8 billion would come from projects outside the United States, followed by projects inside the country.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration’s reallocation of funds was a “slap in the face” to members of the U.S. military.

The wall was a central promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign and remains central to his immigration policies as he aims for re-election in 2020.

Some $30 million in funds for an equipment building at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona will be diverted to pay for the wall.

Republican U.S. Senator Martha McSally of Arizona “fought to ensure” no projects in her state would be affected and was guaranteed of that by former acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, she said in a statement. She said the Fort Huachuca project was already delayed.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a call with fellow Democrats on Tuesday that the diversion of military funds “will undermine our national security, quality of life and morale of our troops, and that indeed makes America less safe,” according to an aide.