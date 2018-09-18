Trump will consult with Congress on refugee cap: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make the final decision on the number of refugees allowed into the United States after consulting with Congress, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would cap the number of refugees at 30,000 for fiscal-year 2019, a sharp drop from a limit of 45,000 it set for 2018.

“The administration will have consultations with Congress. After those consultations with Congress, the president will then be able to make his determination. So the number that was announced yesterday may not be the final number,” Nauert told a media briefing.