#U.S.
January 8, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

U.S. to end Salvadorans' immigration protections in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will stop giving immigrants from El Salvador special protections on Sept. 9, 2019, the Homeland Security Department said on Monday, saying the 18-month delay in terminating the status would allow for an orderly transition.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen decided to end the Temporary Protected Status, established after El Salvador’s devastating earthquake in 2001, which has allowed 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants to remain in the United States, according to a statement from the department. Homeland Security said the 18-month period would give enough time for individuals to seek another immigration status or plan their moves home and for El Salvador to prepare for the population shift.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay

