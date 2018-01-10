FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House says federal judge's DACA ruling 'outrageous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge’s ruling late on Tuesday that barred President Donald Trump from ending a program shielding young people brought to the United States illegally from deportation was “outrageous,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

“An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process,” Sanders said. “President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

