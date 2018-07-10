FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Judge rejects U.S. government request to detain immigrant kids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children, a key part of President Donald Trump’s executive order to end the separation of immigrant families.

FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In a ruling in federal court in California, Judge Dolly Gee turned down a U.S. Justice Department motion to modify a 1997 settlement to allow the government to keep underage migrants in detention alongside their parents.

The government asked Gee to suspend the Flores settlement’s requirement that immigrant children be held only in facilities that meet state child welfare licensing regulations, so as to allow whole families to be detained together.

Gee said there was “no state licensing readily available for facilities that house both adults and children.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Leslie Adler

