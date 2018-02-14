FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

House Speaker Ryan says immigration action needed in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday his chamber “clearly” must address legislation next month to deal with young, undocumented immigrants who face deportation after President Donald Trump announced an end to a program providing them temporary protections.

In remarks to reporters, Ryan said Trump “did a very good job of putting a sincere offer on the table” to broadly change U.S. immigration laws and “that should be a framework” for legislation. That proposal, however, is opposed by many Democrats.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bernadette Baum

