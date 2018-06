WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working to reunite immigrant families who have been separated by U.S. officials after crossing into the United States from Mexico, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

“We obviously want to have families reunited. I believe ... DHS is working on that with HHS (Department of Health and Human Services),” Ryan told reporters.