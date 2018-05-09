FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says will go forward with border wall plans in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will begin work on a section of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego, at the request of the major California county.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“San Diego has asked us to go forward with their section of the wall in California and rather than not doing that and letting them lobby for us with Governor Brown we decided to do it,” Trump told reporters as his cabinet met at the White house.

State legislators and California’s Democratic governor, Jerry Brown, have been hostile toward Trump’s plan to make the border nearly impervious for immigrants coming to the United States illegally, but some enclaves have disagreed.

The Board of Supervisors for San Diego, which is California’s second-most populous county and sits on the border with Mexico, in April voted to support Trump’s legal challenge to the state designating itself a “sanctuary state” hospitable to immigrants.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and James Oliphant; Editing by James Dalgleish

