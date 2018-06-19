FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 19, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate Republicans say will work with Democrats on separation of migrant families

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All Republicans in the U.S. Senate support keeping migrant families together while their immigration status is determined, Senate Republican leaders said on Tuesday, promising to reach across the aisle to Democrats to solve the problem of family separations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for the so-called "Gang of Eight" classified briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

“I think we need to fix the problem ... we need to come together and fix it,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, adding that he expected the Senate would address the issue in a narrow bill and not a wider immigration measure.

The Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn, said the aim was to deal with the issue within days, possibly even this week.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.