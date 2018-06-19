U.S. State Department mocked for hosting Facebook family travel event

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department aroused anger and ridicule for hosting a Facebook event on Tuesday that offered tips on traveling with children at a time when the Trump administration is under fire for its policy of separating immigrant parents and children.

FILE PHOTO: People wait outside the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Facebook Live event titled “Family Travel Hacks!” was hosted by two officials from the department’s Passport Services who would “share lots of tips with you to make traveling with the whole family easier.”

Instead of questions for the officials, many people posted comments mocking President Donald Trump’s policy of separating migrant parents from their children when they are caught crossing the border.

“And tips for immigrant kids ripped from their family trying to survive the heat in the tent city in Texas?” Amanda Blosser wrote in a post.

Adam Nicke asked: “Any advice you can give to stop children being torn from their parents at the behest of the venal scum in the White House?

The Trump administration has defended its zero-tolerance policy of prosecuting all immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as necessary to deter illegal immigration.

Parents who are referred by border agents for prosecution are held in federal jails, while their children are moved into border shelter facilities under the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.